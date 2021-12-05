(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The only daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Princess Aiko, attended on Sunday a celebratory ceremony devoted to her 20th birthday and becoming an adult member of the Imperial Family, Japan's media reported.

At the ceremony, the princess who turned 20 on Wednesday, received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown, which is granted to all female members of the Imperial Family upon their reaching the age of 20, according to Japan's public media organization NHK.

After the events, Princess Aiko, wearing a robe and a tiara, thanked guests and reporters for the felicitations, as broadcast by NHK.

Earlier in the day, the princess visited Imperial Sanctuaries. After the ceremony, she headed to visit her grandparents at their residence. Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko had not seen their granddaughter for nearly two years due to COVID-19, the media reported.

After the visit, Princess Aiko is scheduled to return to the palace, where other family members including Crown Prince Akishino, as well as top officials of the Japanese government, will congratulate her, according to the reports.