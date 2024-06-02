Open Menu

Celebrations To Mark Pakistan-Denmark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations Begin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Celebrations to mark Pakistan-Denmark 75 years of diplomatic relations begin

COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Thousands of Pakistanis turned up on Saturday (June 1) at Copenhagen Mela to kick-start 75 years of celebrations of Pakistan and Denmark diplomatic relations.

Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie H Andersen, Denmark's Ambassador in Pakistan Jakob Linulf, Pakistan's Ambassador in Denmark Shoaib Sarwar and Former Member of Danish Parliament Sikandar Siddique cut a cake on the occasion, a statement issued by Pakistan Embassy in Denmark on Sunday.

Pakistan and Denmark established their diplomatic relations in 1949 and there are more than 40,000 Pakistanis living in Denmark which are an important link between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Denmark June Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

22 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

22 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

22 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

23 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

23 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

23 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

23 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

23 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

23 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

23 hours ago

More Stories From World