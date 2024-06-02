Celebrations To Mark Pakistan-Denmark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations Begin
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 10:10 PM
COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Thousands of Pakistanis turned up on Saturday (June 1) at Copenhagen Mela to kick-start 75 years of celebrations of Pakistan and Denmark diplomatic relations.
Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie H Andersen, Denmark's Ambassador in Pakistan Jakob Linulf, Pakistan's Ambassador in Denmark Shoaib Sarwar and Former Member of Danish Parliament Sikandar Siddique cut a cake on the occasion, a statement issued by Pakistan Embassy in Denmark on Sunday.
Pakistan and Denmark established their diplomatic relations in 1949 and there are more than 40,000 Pakistanis living in Denmark which are an important link between the two countries.
