UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celebrities Call On G7 To Share Vaccines With Poor Nations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:19 PM

Celebrities call on G7 to share vaccines with poor nations

Nearly 30 celebrities, from singer Katy Perry to footballer David Beckham, called on the G7 Tuesday to share Covid-19 vaccines with poorer countries ahead of a summit in Britain this weekend

United Nations (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Nearly 30 celebrities, from singer Katy Perry to footballer David Beckham, called on the G7 Tuesday to share Covid-19 vaccines with poorer countries ahead of a summit in Britain this weekend.

The entertainment and sports figures urged the seven countries -- France, Italy, the UK, Canada, Japan, Germany and the United States -- to pledge at least 20 percent of their supply between June and August, amounting to 150 million doses.

"The world has spent a year and a half battling the Covid-19 pandemic, but the virus is still spreading in many countries and producing new variants with the potential to put us all back where we started," the missive warned.

"This means more school closures, more healthcare disruptions, and greater economic fallout -- threating the futures of families and children everywhere," it said.

Among the other signatories on the letter, which included a number of UNICEF goodwill ambassadors, were actors Liam Neeson, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Singers Billie Eilish and Angelique Kidjo plus football star Sergio Ramos, Formula One driver Fernando Alonso and tennis star Andy Murray also signed the letter.

Britain is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall in southwestern England starting Friday.

prh/bfm/st

Related Topics

Football Tennis World Sports Canada France Driver Germany Cornwall David Orlando Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Priyanka Chopra Liam Neeson Katy Perry June August All From Share Million Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Follow-Up Committee of UAE President Initiatives i ..

8 minutes ago

Over 800 Criminals Detained in Large-Scale Interna ..

3 minutes ago

PTI committed to introduce electoral reforms: Fais ..

10 minutes ago

China warns US against trade deal with Taiwan

10 minutes ago

Lok Virsa normalize timings of both Museums

10 minutes ago

FBI says 'staggering' crime sting saved 100 lives

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.