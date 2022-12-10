Celebrity Superstar Elton John Quits Twitter, Says Misinformation Dividing the World

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) British musician Elton John said on Friday that he is leaving Twitter because of concerns that misinformation on the social media platform is allegedly being used to divide the world.

"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world," Elton John wrote on Twitter.

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk replied to Elton's post, praising his music and expressing hope that he will soon decide to use the platform again. Musk also asked the artist if there was any misinformation in particular that he was concerned about.

In a separate statement, Musk said Twitter has been doing a much better job of combating disinformation since his takeover.