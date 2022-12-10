UrduPoint.com

Celebrity Superstar Elton John Quits Twitter, Says Misinformation Dividing The World

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Celebrity Superstar Elton John Quits Twitter, Says Misinformation Dividing the World

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) British musician Elton John said on Friday that he is leaving Twitter because of concerns that misinformation on the social media platform is allegedly being used to divide the world.

"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world," Elton John wrote on Twitter.

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk replied to Elton's post, praising his music and expressing hope that he will soon decide to use the platform again. Musk also asked the artist if there was any misinformation in particular that he was concerned about.

In a separate statement, Musk said Twitter has been doing a much better job of combating disinformation since his takeover.

Related Topics

World Music Social Media Twitter Job Elon Musk Post All

Recent Stories

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Pe ..

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summ ..

24 minutes ago
 Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap ..

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap

24 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront ..

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - ..

24 minutes ago
 Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear F ..

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversa ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support ..

Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones ..

24 minutes ago
 Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.