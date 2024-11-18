Cell Conference Held In Beijing To All-round Upgrade Biotech Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 11th Cell Biology Industry Conference (CBIC) opened in Beijing, attracting more than 3,000 guests from clinical research institutions, hospitals, universities, leading enterprises, biotechnology companies, and investment and financing institutions to attended it.
CBIC set up forums on cell industry diversification, cell therapy, organoid new drug development and precision medicine, extracellular vesicle research and clinical application, stem cell clinical and industrial transformation, stem cells and regenerative medicine.
In 2024, the Chinese government work report proposed to vigorously develop new quality productive forces in the field of bioscience, such as gene editing, cell technology, and synthetic biology, with the cell biology industry has attracted great attention, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
Meanwhile, Beijing has decided to strengthen the industrial layout of cell gene therapy and synthetic biology manufacturing. Just half a month ago, the world first international standard for stem cell data management ISO 8472-1:2024, led by Chinese experts and jointly developed by experts from Japan, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and other countries, was officially released in Beijing.
Cell therapy is known as the third revolution in medical history. The market size of China cell medical health industry reached 14.2 billion Yuan in 2023, and is expected to increase to 174.
5 billion yuan by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 32.1%, far exceeding the global average.
The reporter learned that in immune cell therapy, the CAR-T is particularly eye-catching. Since the launch of China first CAR-T product in 2021, 6 CAR-T products have been approved, accounting for more than 50% of similar products worldwide.
Just a month ago, the results of a Chinese research team on the world first universal CAR-T cells were published on the headlines of Nature. The researchers used T cells from healthy donors and modified them with CRISPR-Cas9 genetic engineering to prepare a new generation of allogeneic universal CAR-T cells, thereby realizing the mass production of such cells, greatly reducing the waiting time and production costs for patients with difficult miscellaneous diseases.
As of April 2024, more than 100 cell, gene, and RNA-related products have been approved for marketing worldwide, as well as more than 3,700 products are in the preclinical or clinical development stage.
Data from ClinicalTrials.govshowed that China ranks second in the world in the number of cell therapy clinical trials and the number of products registered, only following the United States. Besides, in the past decade, the number of registered cell medicine-related companies in China has continued to grow, reaching 33,000 in 2023, a record high in the past decade.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Global South's support for multilateralism, open economy key for G20 Summit1 minute ago
-
Philippines cleans up as typhoon death toll rises52 minutes ago
-
Taps run dry in sprawling suburb of Mauritania's capital1 hour ago
-
Indigenous Australian lawmaker who heckled King Charles censured1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet1 hour ago
-
Keir Starmer to meet Xi Jinping at G20 summit Monday: UK PM's office1 hour ago
-
Quincy Jones awarded posthumous Oscar1 hour ago
-
US, Philippines sign deal on sharing military information1 hour ago
-
Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Keane after England goal2 hours ago
-
'Critically endangered' African penguins just want peace and food2 hours ago
-
Senegal ruling party claims 'large victory' in elections2 hours ago
-
Biden answers missile pleas from Ukraine as clock ticks down2 hours ago