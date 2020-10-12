UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celltrion's COVID-19 Treatment Substance Shows Efficacy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:37 PM

Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment substance shows efficacy

Celltrion Inc., a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company, said Monday it will conduct additional clinical trials for its coronavirus antibody treatment substance

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Celltrion Inc., a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company, said Monday it will conduct additional clinical trials for its coronavirus antibody treatment substance.

The substance, called CT-P59, will be administered to some 1,000 people, including asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients.

The clinical trials come after the company successfully completed a phase one clinical trial on 32 healthy volunteers who have not contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Separately, CT-P59 is currently undergoing phase two and three trials both at home and abroad.

The company is currently conducting phase two trials on around 300 people with mild and severe symptoms of the virus, which will allow researchers to better check CT-P59's efficacy against COVID-19 and its overall safety.

The phase three trial will be carried out on around 720 people to see if the candidate material is actually effective against viral infections, according to the pharmaceutical giant.

Celltrion said that besides South Korea, it has requested clinical trials of CT-P59 in the United States, Romania and three other countries as part of its ongoing efforts to find viable treatment materials to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Company South Korea Romania United States North Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US magazine Forbes names Pakistani Footballer amon ..

8 minutes ago

Israel reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Inflation control remains biggest challenge for go ..

3 minutes ago

EU Extends by One Year Sanctions for Chemical Weap ..

3 minutes ago

7 companies to recall nearly 50,000 vehicles

3 minutes ago

Two women killed in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.