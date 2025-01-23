Celtic make 'little bit of history' with Champions League progress

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Celtic secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 12 years as Loris Benito's late own goal earned a dramatic 1-0 win over Young Boys.

The Scottish champions had a first-half penalty saved, three goals disallowed and ended with 10 men after Daizen Maeda saw red but held on to ensure they will finish in the top 24 of the 36-team table and reach the play-off round.

Celtic climb to 18th ahead of next week's trip to Aston Villa.

"It's a little bit of history created, we haven't been in the knockout stages for a long time. For the supporters it's an amazing night," said Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

"We kept going, kept fighting, kept believing and got the points."

The Hoops failed to win a single Champions League game for seven years prior to last season but have won three and lost just one of their seven matches in the new format of the competition.

"To have 12 points at this stage is fantastic from where the club has been. The idea is to be able to sustain this level over the coming years," added Rodgers.

Young Boys arrived in Glasgow with their chances of progression long since gone after a pointless first six games in which they conceded 22 goals.

There could have been many more than just one added to that tally as Celtic did have the ball in the net three times in the first half, but none of them counted in a frustrating first 45 minutes for Rodgers' men.

- Frustration for Kyogo -

Kyogo Furuhashi smashed in the first of the disallowed goals just six minutes in but had strayed offside before latching onto Arne Engels' through ball.

The Japan international stroked in the second of his hat-trick of disallowed efforts only for VAR to intervene for a foul by Callum McGregor in the build-up.

Seconds later, Kyogo turned in Maeda's cross but both had strayed offside.

The Celtic pressure was rewarded with a penalty on 40 minutes for a pull on Greg Taylor.

Arne Engels had scored five from five spot-kicks in a Celtic shirt but the club's record signing chose the worst moment to fail to find the net as his tame penalty was easily saved by Marvin Keller.

It was a different story in the second half as Celtic tired in their 14th match since December 4, in stark contrast to their opponents who had only recently returned to domestic action from a winter break.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel extended his contract to 2026 earlier in the day and proved his worth with a stunning double save on the hour mark to twice deny Darian Males.

Rodgers turned to his bench for fresh legs as Adam Idah replaced Kyogo.

The Irish international's 14-game goal drought goes on but he played a vital part in the winner as his effort was saved by Keller into the path of the onrushing Benito, who could only turn it into his own net.

Moments later, Maeda lost his head with some of the rough treatment he had received as he kicked out and was given his marching orders after a VAR review.

Celtic, though, stayed strong under an aerial bombardment during five minutes of stoppage time to ensure they will have at least three more games at Europe's top table this season.