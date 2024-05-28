Celtics Sweep Pacers To Reach NBA Finals
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Boston Celtics clinched the Eastern Conference championship on Monday with a 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers, sweeping the series 4-0 and booking a spot in the NBA Finals.
The Celtics will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals, where the Dallas Mavericks hold a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of Tuesday's game four.
The Celtics win in Indianapolis was their seventh straight in the post-season but they left it late against a Pacers team again without injured star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Jaylen Brown once again proved decisive.
He hit a step-through to level at 102-102 with 2:40 left in the fourth, then superbly rose to block Andrew Nembhard at the rim.
With 45 seconds remaining Brown found Derrick White in the corner who sank the three-point jumper that ultimately clinched the game -- and the series.
Nembhard, who had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Pacers, missed a three-pointer with 33 seconds left which would have tied the game.
Brown led Boston's scoring with 29 points and Jayson Tatum had 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
The Celtics return to the finals two years after losing to the Golden State Warriors as they search for their first NBA title since 2008.
"It's been nothing but a grind, we haven't skipped no steps all season," said Brown, named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP after averaging almost 30 points through the series.
"We've got a bunch of great guys in this locker room, tough guys.
Our coaching staff has been great, front office great and now we want to take the next step," he added.
Boston have gone 12-2 throughout the post-season as they beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Pacers to reach their 23rd NBA Finals in franchise history.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla paid tribute to his team.
"Look at all the talent, look at the players that we have. It's really all about them, they let us coach them. They allow us to push them, they listen to us and they set the temperature of the organization every single day," he said.
"As a coach, the greatest gift you can have is a group of guys that trust you and that allow you to coach them," he added.
It was the third time in the four series games that Indiana had lost after holding leads or being tied in the final minute of a game.
The Pacers had led by nine with 8:28 left in the fourth but without the influential Haliburton they were unable to see the game out.
"An amazing season, a magical season. The level of fight was just tremendous all the way through this," said Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.
"Circumstance never fazed them one way or the other.
"They were in this to win every possession that they could and in any game that they could, and so a lot of respect to our players and just how they conducted themselves in this series," he said.
"There are a lot of things accomplished this year. Expectations will be raised for next year, which is good," added Carlisle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh skipper calls for better wickets ahead of T20 World Cup31 minutes ago
-
UN agency says survivors 'unlikely' from Papua New Guinea landslide1 hour ago
-
'Dream come true' as Uganda prepare for first cricket World Cup1 hour ago
-
'We're leaving': Brazilians pack up after repeat floods1 hour ago
-
Israel slammed over Rafah strikes2 hours ago
-
State of emergency lifted in New Caledonia2 hours ago
-
N Korea says spy satellite launch ends in failure2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Belgium Tuesday2 hours ago
-
10,000 demonstrate in Paris against Israeli Gaza offensive2 hours ago
-
Zelensky urges allies to use 'all means' to force Russia into peace talks2 hours ago
-
Fans' tears flow as 'legend' Nadal bows out at French Open8 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 5th update9 hours ago