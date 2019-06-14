(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Work continues as planned to pour a concrete slab for a second Bushehr nuclear reactor in southern Iran , a spokesperson for Russia 's state atomic energy company Rosatom said Friday.

Russia helped Iran build the first nuclear reactor near the city of Bushehr and is involved in the construction of the second and third units.

"Everything is proceeding according to the agreed schedule. Cement pouring at the site of the second unit will be the key event of this year ... tentatively set for September," the spokesperson told reporters.

The Russian nuclear energy corporation is in talks with regulators to get a construction license for the second unit, which is expected to be completed in 2024. The third unit will be built by 2026.