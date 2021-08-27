CENTCOM Chief Confirms 12 US Service Members Killed in Kabul, 15 Others Injured

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie confirmed on Thursday that 12 US service members were killed in two suicide bomber attacks outside the Kabul international airport.

"At this time we know that 12 US service members have been killed in the attack and 15 more service members have been injured," McKenzie said during a press briefing.

McKenzie said the attackers have been assessed to be with the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). IS fighters opened fire on civilians and US troops outside the airport after the suicide bombers detonated their vests, he added.