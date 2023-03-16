(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday that the fact that China facilitated a normalization deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia raises concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday that the fact that China facilitated a normalization deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia raises concerns.

"We have a very strong mil-to-mil relationship with Saudi Arabia," Kurilla said. "I think this agreement is a combination of three years of talks between them. The more concerning part is that China is the one that was mediating this."