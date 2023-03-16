CENTCOM Chief Says China's Mediation Of Saudi-Iran Deal 'Concerning'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:15 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday that the fact that China facilitated a normalization deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia raises concerns.
"We have a very strong mil-to-mil relationship with Saudi Arabia," Kurilla said. "I think this agreement is a combination of three years of talks between them. The more concerning part is that China is the one that was mediating this."