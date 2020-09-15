UrduPoint.com
CENTCOM Chief Says 'Haven't Seen' Proof Of Russia Conspiring To Kill Troops In Afghanistan

Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:42 PM

Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth Franklin McKenzie confirmed that he did not yet see any evidence that would corroborate the allegations of Russia offering financial rewards to the Taliban for killing US soldiers in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth Franklin McKenzie confirmed that he did not yet see any evidence that would corroborate the allegations of Russia offering financial rewards to the Taliban for killing US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Bombshell reports of the Taliban taking bounties for US servicemen in Afghanistan from Russia's military intelligence service emerged in this June. Both Moscow and the Taliban denied their veracity.

"We continue to look for that evidence ... I just haven't seen it yet," McKenzie told the NBC news broadcaster on Monday.

These reports appeared as the Kabul and Taliban are moving toward political settlement under Washington's auspices. The negotiations between the two sides started last week in Doha. If successful, it would result in the US pulling out its forces from the country in return for guarantees that it will not turn into a safe haven for international terrorism.

