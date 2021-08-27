CENTCOM Chief Says US Continuing Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan After Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States will continue to evacuate civilians from Kabul despite the wave of attacks outside the city's international airport, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Let me be clear: while we're saddened by the loss of life, both US and Afghan, we're continuing to execute the mission," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said there are about 5,000 evacuees on the ramp at Kabul airport awaiting an airlift. He added that there are about 1,000 Americans still in Afghanistan, some have decided to stay.