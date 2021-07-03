UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CENTCOM Chief To Take Over Command Of US Afghan Mission - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:20 AM

CENTCOM Chief to Take Over Command of US Afghan Mission - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Frank McKenzie will assume command authority over the US forces in Afghanistan from Gen. Scott Miller later this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"As part of our ongoing drawdown process, the Secretary [of Defense Lloyd Austin] approved a plan, today, to transfer command authority over our mission in Afghanistan from General Scott Miller to General Frank McKenzie. We expect that transfer to be affected later this month. John Miller will remain in theater in coming weeks to prepare for and to complete the turnover of these duties and responsibilities to General McKenzie," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby underscored that McKenzie will retain all existing authorities as a commander of the US forces in Afghanistan and continue to be responsible for the conduct of all counterterrorism operations against threats emanating from the country.

McKenzie will also lead the US efforts for technical and logistical support to Afghan forces following the full withdrawal of American forces, Kirby added.

General Scott Miller has been the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan since September 2, 2018.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pentagon Lead September 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

17 minutes ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

18 minutes ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

18 minutes ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

18 minutes ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

18 minutes ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.