CENTCOM Chief to Take Over Command of US Afghan Mission - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Frank McKenzie will assume command authority over the US forces in Afghanistan from Gen. Scott Miller later this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"As part of our ongoing drawdown process, the Secretary [of Defense Lloyd Austin] approved a plan, today, to transfer command authority over our mission in Afghanistan from General Scott Miller to General Frank McKenzie. We expect that transfer to be affected later this month. John Miller will remain in theater in coming weeks to prepare for and to complete the turnover of these duties and responsibilities to General McKenzie," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby underscored that McKenzie will retain all existing authorities as a commander of the US forces in Afghanistan and continue to be responsible for the conduct of all counterterrorism operations against threats emanating from the country.

McKenzie will also lead the US efforts for technical and logistical support to Afghan forces following the full withdrawal of American forces, Kirby added.

General Scott Miller has been the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan since September 2, 2018.