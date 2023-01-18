CENTCOM Commander Lauds Iraq for Repatriating al-Hawl Residents

The US Central Command on Wednesday praised Baghdad for repatriating hundreds of Iraqis from the al-Hawl camp in Syria last week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The US Central Command on Wednesday praised Baghdad for repatriating hundreds of Iraqis from the al-Hawl camp in Syria last week.

On January 14, 142 Iraqi families comprising 580 people were escorted by Iraqi officials to the Jeddah-1rehabilitation center, CENTCOM said in a release. In total, there are more than 25,000 Iraqis nationals at the camp, the release noted.

"We commend the Iraqi government for its constructive and courageous role in this past week's repatriation operation," CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla said as quoted in the release.

"Along with our partners in the Syrian Democratic Forces, we will pursue similar opportunities to reduce the population at the al-Hol camp."

Kurilla described the al-Hawl camp as a "flashpoint of human suffering" and a "recruiting opportunity" for the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"That is why repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration of these residents is so critical for Iraq, for the region and for the enduring defeat of ISIS," he added.

According to the United Nations, the camp is home to more than 55,000 members of IS militants' families, primarily women and children.