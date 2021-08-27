CENTCOM Commander Says Cannot Confirm Other Bombing Attacks in Kabul on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US CENTCOM Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday that he is aware of, but cannot confirm, reports about other attacks in Kabul besides those two that took place earlier in the day and claimed the lives of at least 12 US service members and dozens of civilians.

"There are indications of other attacks in Kabul but we have not been able to run that information down, " McKenzie said at a press briefing. "We get open-source reporting on it, but I can't confirm that there have been other attacks in Kabul away from HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport] today."