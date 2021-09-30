UrduPoint.com

CENTCOM Commander Says War In Afghanistan Not Over, But US No Longer Party To It

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:55 AM

CENTCOM Commander Says War in Afghanistan Not Over, But US No Longer Party to It

The conflict in Afghanistan has not ceased, but the United States is no longer a party to that conflict, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The conflict in Afghanistan has not ceased, but the United States is no longer a party to that conflict, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"I believe the war in Afghanistan is not over. I believe we are not a party to that war," McKenzie told a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In early August, the Taliban (banned in Russia) stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on August 31 as per an agreement with the Taliban, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in the country.

On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control and shortly thereafter announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The international community has so far been hesitant about establishing relations with the Taliban as the governing party in Afghanistan. However, numerous countries have established some form of communication with the Taliban to ensure safe evacuation of their citizens from Afghanistan and the allocation of humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the terror group's takeover.

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Senate Russia United States August September From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

1 hour ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

1 hour ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

1 hour ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

2 hours ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.