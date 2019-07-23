UrduPoint.com
CENTCOM Head Says US Assault Ship May Have Downed 2 Iranian Drones Last Week, Not Just One

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:23 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The US amphibious assault ship Boxer may have shot down two Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones last week, not just one as first reported, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said in an interview on Tuesday.

"As always it was a complex tactical picture, we believe two drones," McKenzie told CBS news. "We believe two drones were successfully- there may have been more that we are not aware of - those are the two that we engaged successfully.

Also last week, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the United kingdom-flagged tanker Stena Impero in retaliation for the UK seizing the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 on June 19 in the Straits of Gibraltar.

"We are confident we brought down one drone, we may have brought down a second," McKenzie said.

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the Boxer had shot down one Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf region.

