UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CENTCOM Looking Into Reports Of Attack On US Convoy Near Iraq-Kuwait Border - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 04:40 AM

CENTCOM Looking Into Reports of Attack on US Convoy Near Iraq-Kuwait Border - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) US Central Command is looking into reports about a militia attack on a US convoy near the Iraq-Kuwait border, CENTCOM spokesman Maj. John Rigsbee told Sputnik.

"We are looking into this," Rigsbee said on Monday when asked about the reports of the attack.

Earlier, Reuters reported that there was an explosion near the Jraischan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait targeting US forces. CNN Arabic reported that an Iraqi military official denied the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Iraq Kuwait Border Arab

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

5 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

4 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

4 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.