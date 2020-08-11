CENTCOM Looking Into Reports of Attack on US Convoy Near Iraq-Kuwait Border - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) US Central Command is looking into reports about a militia attack on a US convoy near the Iraq-Kuwait border, CENTCOM spokesman Maj. John Rigsbee told Sputnik.

"We are looking into this," Rigsbee said on Monday when asked about the reports of the attack.

Earlier, Reuters reported that there was an explosion near the Jraischan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait targeting US forces. CNN Arabic reported that an Iraqi military official denied the incident.