WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Tehran 's claims that an American RQ-4 drone was shot down over its territory are absolutely wrong given the unmanned aircraft never violated Iranian air space, US Air Forces Central Command Commander Joseph Guastella told reporters on Thursday.

"Iranian reports that this aircraft was shot down over Iran are categorically false. The aircraft was over the Strait of Hormuz and fell into international waters. At the time of the intercept, the RQ-4 was operating at high-altitude approximately 34 kilometers from the nearest point of land on the Iranian coast," Guastella said. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset that had not violated Iranian airspace at any time during its mission."