UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CENTCOM Refutes Tehran's Claim That US Drone Was Shot Down Over Iran Territory - Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:13 PM

CENTCOM Refutes Tehran's Claim That US Drone Was Shot Down Over Iran Territory - Commander

Tehran's claims that an American RQ-4 drone was shot down over its territory are absolutely wrong given the unmanned aircraft never violated Iranian air space, US Air Forces Central Command Commander Joseph Guastella told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Tehran's claims that an American RQ-4 drone was shot down over its territory are absolutely wrong given the unmanned aircraft never violated Iranian air space, US Air Forces Central Command Commander Joseph Guastella told reporters on Thursday.

"Iranian reports that this aircraft was shot down over Iran are categorically false. The aircraft was over the Strait of Hormuz and fell into international waters. At the time of the intercept, the RQ-4 was operating at high-altitude approximately 34 kilometers from the nearest point of land on the Iranian coast," Guastella said. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset that had not violated Iranian airspace at any time during its mission."

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Tehran From

Recent Stories

CDA to introduce ITS system on Expressway

3 minutes ago

Tanzania launches appeal to raise bonuses for nati ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says 'You'll Soon Find Out' if US Strikes Ir ..

3 minutes ago

US Senate Passes First of 22 Resolutions to Block ..

3 minutes ago

Riga Mayor Removed From Office After Losing Confid ..

9 minutes ago

Defending champion Valverde wins first stage of Ro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.