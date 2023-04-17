CENTCOM Reports Possible Death of IS Leader Responsible for Plotting Attacks in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) One of ISIS (a terrorist group banned in Russia) leaders responsible for plotting attacks in the middle East and Europe can be killed as a result of a unilateral helicopter raid by the US forces, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

"US Central Command forces conducted a unilateral helicopter raid in northern Syria in the early morning of April 17th targeting a Senior ISIS Syria Leader and Operational Planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe. The raid resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual. Two other armed individuals were killed on the target," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter.