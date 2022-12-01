UrduPoint.com

CENTCOM Says Free Syrian Army Killed Islamic State Terrorist Group Leader Qurashi In Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) US Central Command said on Wednesday that the Free Syrian Army killed the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi in a raid.

"The death of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in mid-October is another blow to ISIS," CENTCOM said in a press release.

"This operation was conducted by The Free Syrian Army in Dar'a province in Syria."

CENTCOM added that IS remains a threat to the region, but the United States and its partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of the terrorist group.

According to Arab media, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi has been appointed the new leader of IS.

Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi led IS after his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was eliminated in February 2022.

