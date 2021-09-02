A US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that a report claiming assailants fired rockets at a US military base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Province is misinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that a report claiming assailants fired rockets at a US military base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Province is misinformation.

On Tuesday, Syrian news agency SANA reported that assailants fired rockets at a US military base near the Conoco gas field in Syria's eastern Deir Ez-Zor Province.

"These reports are misinformation and conflated. We do not have a report of a confirmed attack at MSS [Mission Support Site] Conoco," the spokesperson said.

US-backed rebels remain in control of northeastern parts of Syria, rich in oil and natural gas. The Syrian government, which has reclaimed much of the land since the 2011 war broke, accuses US forces of plundering.