CENTCOM Spokesperson Refutes Reports US Aircraft Crashed In Iraq's Al-Anbar Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

CENTCOM Spokesperson Refutes Reports US Aircraft Crashed in Iraq's Al-Anbar Province

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson refuted on Wednesday reports that a US aircraft crashed in Iraq's al-Anbar province.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iraq's Alforat news network reported that an American C-27J transport aircraft crashed west of the Al-Anbar province in Iraq, killing four crew members.

"All coalition aircraft are accounted for. No crash," the CENTCOM spokesperson told Sputnik.

On Monday, A US Bombardier E-11A Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft crashed in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan. Although the cause of the aircraft is under investigation, there are no indications that it was caused by hostile enemy fire, according to a US military spokesperson.

