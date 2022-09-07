UrduPoint.com

CENTCOM To Build New High Tech Drone Defense Test Base In Saudi Desert - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

CENTCOM to Build New High Tech Drone Defense Test Base in Saudi Desert - Reports

US Central Command (CENTCOM) is opening a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia to help develop new defense technologies against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drone attacks, NBC News reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) US Central Command (CENTCOM) is opening a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia to help develop new defense technologies against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drone attacks, NBC news reported on Wednesday.

The base is expected to be called the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center and it will be tasked with developing and testing integrated air and missile defense capabilities, the report said, citing US defense officials.

The site for the new base has not yet been selected but its missions will also include developing a wide variety of electronic warfare advanced systems including signal-jamming and directed energy, according to the report.

A Saudi location is considered preferable to a US one in order to have the base in vast empty areas long distances away from any significant civilian habitation, the broadcaster explained.

The report noted that the Saudis and other US allies in the region have been increasingly concerned by effective drone and missile attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

Related Topics

Drone Yemen Vehicles Saudi Saudi Arabia SITE From

Recent Stories

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief ..

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief Villages across Pakistan in C ..

7 minutes ago
 Pensioners demand revoking of medical sealing

Pensioners demand revoking of medical sealing

7 seconds ago
 DC assumes charge as Administrator District Counci ..

DC assumes charge as Administrator District Council Shaheed Benazirabad

8 seconds ago
 RTA notifies new fare list of urban and local publ ..

RTA notifies new fare list of urban and local public transport for Tehsil Haveli ..

9 seconds ago
 Global Oil Prices Sliding Down 3%, Brent at 7-Mont ..

Global Oil Prices Sliding Down 3%, Brent at 7-Month Low Below $90 Per Barrel

11 seconds ago
 Living nations never forget their martyrs: Langu

Living nations never forget their martyrs: Langu

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.