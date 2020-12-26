UrduPoint.com
Centenarian Care Home Resident Becomes Germany's 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Recipient - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:43 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A 101-year-old female resident of a care home in Saxony-Anhalt state has become the first person in Germany to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot, the Bild newspaper reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the European Union announced that first vaccine doses had been delivered to all member states.

Along with the centenarian woman, other residents of the care home and staff were administered the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

Germany is set to launch a vaccination campaign on December 27. The first vaccine shipments will be equally distributed among all the 16 Federal states. Those aged over 80, residents and staff of care homes and frontline medical personnel are the first in line to receive COVID-19 shots.

