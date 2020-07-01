(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) ON-DON, July 1 (Sputnik) - Russian doctors have cured a 100-year-old resident of Volgodonsk from the coronavirus and discharged her from hospital, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said on Wednesday.

"Don doctors have cured a 100-year-old patient with confirmed COVID-19.

The resident of Volgodonsk, born in 1920, was discharged home after successful treatment," Golubev said on Instagram.

According to the governor, the woman was hospitalized two weeks ago with moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

The Rostov Region has so far confirmed about 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including nearly 6,000 recoveries and 125 fatalities.