Centennial Chinese Man Becomes The Oldest Person To Beat Coronavirus - Reports

Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Centennial Chinese Man Becomes the Oldest Person to Beat Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A 100-year-old Chinese man has been discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, becoming the oldest person to recover from the new coronavirus infection, media said Sunday.

The man was admitted to the hospital in the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak on February 24, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Apart from the flu-like respiratory disease, the elderly patient had Alzheimer's, hypertension and heart problems.

He underwent 13 days of therapy, which included treatment with anti-viral drugs, plasma transfusions and traditional Chinese medicine, and was cleared on Saturday.

