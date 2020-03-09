Centennial Chinese Man Becomes the Oldest Person to Beat Coronavirus - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A 100-year-old Chinese man has been discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, becoming the oldest person to recover from the new coronavirus infection, media said Sunday.

The man was admitted to the hospital in the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak on February 24, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Apart from the flu-like respiratory disease, the elderly patient had Alzheimer's, hypertension and heart problems.

He underwent 13 days of therapy, which included treatment with anti-viral drugs, plasma transfusions and traditional Chinese medicine, and was cleared on Saturday.