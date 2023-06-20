UrduPoint.com

Center For Investigation Of Alleged War Crimes In Ukraine To Open On July 3 - Eurojust

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA), which will investigate alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will begin operations in the Hague on July 3, Eurojust spokesman Ton van Lierop told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the ICPA will start to operate as of 3rd July," Lierop said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the center's establishment earlier this year. Van Lierop said later that Eurojust welcomed the commission's intention, adding that ICPA would become part of the existing structure supporting the Joint Investigation Team, established in March 2022, on alleged major international crimes committed in Ukraine.

Russia has rejected accusations of war crimes leveled against it by the Ukrainian government and its Western backers. It has also rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, in a rare move that the Kremlin said was based on a trumped-up charge.

