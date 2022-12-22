UrduPoint.com

Center Of Energy Consumption Shifting To East, Production To West - Chinese Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Center of Energy Consumption Shifting to East, Production to West - Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The anti-monopoly trend in energy and finance is becoming more evident, as the center of energy consumption is shifting to the East, and production to the West, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday.

"From the point of view of key global industries, the anti-monopoly trend in energy, finance and other areas is becoming more evident. The structure of demand and supply in the global energy market is undergoing a profound transformation, with the center of energy consumption shifting to the East, production to the West, and pricing mechanisms becoming more flexible," Zhang said.

The multipolarity of the global energy supply structure is further enhanced since oil and gas production is accelerating in Russia's eastern Siberia, in the Central Asian region of the Caspian sea, on the shelf of West Africa, in Brazil and other regions, the ambassador noted.

Global energy prices have been rising as part of a global trend since 2021. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February and the West adopted several sanctions packages against Moscow, gas prices accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many countries to resort to contingency measures.

The European Union announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance for Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. On December 5, the EU's ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude oil to third countries, as well as the newly agreed price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, went into effect.

Related Topics

Africa World Ukraine Moscow Russia China European Union Oil Price Brazil February December Gas Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

30 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

1 hour ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.