Center of Soledar Now Controlled by Russian Forces - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Acting head of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced on Tuesday evening that Russian forces had gained the center of the city of Soledar.

"According to the latest information, the center of Soledar is under the control of the Wagner division, and here the guys have gained ground on one side and the other. They are already effectively moving forward," Pushilin told Channel One.