Center-Right Coalition Fails To Win In Italy's Tuscany In Regional Elections - Exit Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Center-Right Coalition Fails to Win in Italy's Tuscany in Regional Elections - Exit Polls

The center-right coalition has failed to win in Tuscany, the Italian region with the most-watched race in these regional elections, according to the first exit polls

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The center-right coalition has failed to win in Tuscany, the Italian region with the most-watched race in these regional elections, according to the first exit polls.

Tuscany has been a left-wing bastion for over 50 years.

Candidate of the left side (Democratic Party) Eugenio Giani is projected to win with 43.5 - 47.5, according to the first exit poll released immediately after the polling stations closed. It puts Susanna Ceccardi, candidate from the center-right alliance, member of Lega party, second with 40 - 44 percent of vote.

