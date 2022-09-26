Center-Right Coalition Leads in Italian Parliamentary Elections - Exit Poll

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The center-right coalition is leading in snap parliamentary elections in Italy, gaining from 41% to 45% of the votes, according to the first exit poll data, which was broadcast by Italian broadcaster RaiNews24 on Sunday.

Of the parties of the center-right coalition, Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy received 22-26% of the votes, showing the best result among individual political forces. Its allies, the League party and the Forza Italia party, gained 8.

5-12.5% and 6-8% of the votes respectively.

The center-left coalition received 25.5-29.5% of the votes. Its leading party, the Democratic Party, is tentatively gaining 17-21%.

The third most popular political force is the Five Star Movement, which can count on 13.5-17.5% of the votes.

Polling stations for early elections in Italy were open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. As of 19:00, the turnout was just over 51%, while during the previous elections in March 2018 the turnout was 58.4%.