Centers For Disease Control Confirms Number Of Coronavirus Cases In US Stands At 59

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Centers for Disease Control Confirms Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Stands at 59

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Fifty-nine US citizens are now confirmed as having been diagnosed with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

Twelve of the cases are travel-related, two were contracted by person-to-person spread, 42 were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship and three were repatriated from the city of Wuhan in China were the outbreak began, the CDC said.

The US government has begun preparing for a potential novel coronavirus epidemic within the United States after reported outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated this week.

Washington said it fears that an epidemic could hurt global growth and weaken financial markets worldwide.

