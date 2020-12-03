Centers For Disease Control Cuts Coronavirus Quarantine to 7-10 Days - Senor Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Quarantine periods for people exposed to the novel coronavirus can be safely cut to seven or ten days depending on the circumstances, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official Dr. Henry Walke told a phone press conference.

"Under these options, quarantine can end after ten days without a COVID-19 test if the person has reported no symptoms or after seven days if with a negative test result if the person has reported no symptoms," Walke said on Wednesday.

Walke, who is in charge of overseeing the day-to-day management of the coronavirus pandemic, CDC has identified the two new acceptable alternative quarantine periods after reviewing and analyzing new research and modeling data.

"A shorter quarantine period can lessen stress on the public health system and communities, especially when new infections are rapidly rising," Walke said.

People should still watch for symptoms during quarantine for a full 14 days after exposure, especially if quarantine is discontinued early, Walke added.