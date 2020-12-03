UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Centers For Disease Control Cuts Coronavirus Quarantine To 7-10 Days - Senor Doctor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:30 AM

Centers For Disease Control Cuts Coronavirus Quarantine to 7-10 Days - Senor Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Quarantine periods for people exposed to the novel coronavirus can be safely cut to seven or ten days depending on the circumstances, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official Dr. Henry Walke told a phone press conference.

"Under these options, quarantine can end after ten days without a COVID-19 test if the person has reported no symptoms or after seven days if with a negative test result if the person has reported no symptoms," Walke said on Wednesday.

Walke, who is in charge of overseeing the day-to-day management of the coronavirus pandemic, CDC has identified the two new acceptable alternative quarantine periods after reviewing and analyzing new research and modeling data.

"A shorter quarantine period can lessen stress on the public health system and communities, especially when new infections are rapidly rising," Walke said.

People should still watch for symptoms during quarantine for a full 14 days after exposure, especially if quarantine is discontinued early, Walke added.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

5 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

5 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

5 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

4 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

4 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.