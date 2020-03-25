Centers for Disease Control Reports 54,453 Coronavirus Cases in US, 737 Deaths

A number of the novel coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 54,453 with 737 fatalities, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A number of the novel coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 54,453 with 737 fatalities, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

"Total cases: 54,453," the report said. "Total deaths: 737."

The CDC noted that the numbers were collected from 54 jurisdictions - all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

"Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan," the CDC said.

According to the report, 584 are travel-related cases, 986 are close contact cases, while 52,883 are under investigation.

According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a number of confirmed cases in the United States is now 55,568 with 809 fatalities.

