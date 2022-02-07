Central Africa PM replaced by economy minister

The Central African Republic's prime minister, Henri-Marie Dondra, has been replaced by his economy minister, the presidency spokesman said Monday

Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Central African Republic's prime minister, Henri-Marie Dondra, has been replaced by his economy minister, the presidency spokesman said Monday.

"The prime minister was fired, and Felix Moloua was appointed," the spokesman, Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, told AFP.

Dondra, who had headed the government of the conflict-wracked country for eight months, confirmed to AFP by telephone that he had resigned, adding that "a new (prime minister) has just been appointed."