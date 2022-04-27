Central African Ambassador Hopes 2nd Africa-Russia Summit Will Happen in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Central African Republic's ambassador to Russia, Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he hoped this year's summit of African and Russian leaders would happen as planned.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov welcomed the recently accredited ambassadors of the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo, Benin and Guinea to the ministry in Moscow.

Dodonou-Pounagaza said the African diplomats "asked (the minister) to make sure that the Africa-Russia summit takes place" and suggested that Russia host it.

Russia and African nations planned to hold a second summit this year after the inaugural meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with leaders from some 50 African countries in Sochi in 2019. Neither location nor date have been picked yet for the second summit.