Central African President Winning Reelection With 53.9% Of Vote - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Central African President Winning Reelection With 53.9% of Vote - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Central African Republic's incumbent president is headed toward winning a second term in last month's election with 53.9 percent of the vote, the Russian ambassador in Bangui told Sputnik.

"Faustin-Archange Touadera is ahead with 53.9 percent of the vote," Vladimir Titorenko said.

The election was held on December 27. The turnout is estimated at 76 percent, according to the diplomat, who said the outcome of the election needed to be certified by the republic's constitutional court.

