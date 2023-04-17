Central African Republic Expects Russian Aid in Agricultural Development - Trade Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Central African Republic's (CAR) authorities count on support of Russian entrepreneurs, especially from the industrial sector, in developing the country's agricultural sector, car Minister of Trade and Industry Lea Mboua Doumta told Sputnik.

"We expect the help of Russia's private sector, manufacturers specifically, to develop agriculture... Unfortunately, all our production is executed with crude methods: we lack technology, and therefore the production output," the minister said.

According to the minister, mechanization of CAR's agrarian sector is currently discussed in order to reach higher levels of production and export. Mboua Doumta also expressed her support of collaboration talks with Russian carmakers such as AvtoVAZ and KAMAZ about purchasing their products. However, it is necessary to ensure technical condition and security of CAR's auto roads at first, Mboua Doumta said.

Addressing partnership with Russia in general, Mboua Doumta stated that it is "developing really fast in accordance to CAR's and Russian presidents' desire."

"I think this relationship will get stronger for the benefit of Russian and Central African people... CAR remains the importer country, Russia is a priority partner for us, we welcome any goods we can import from Russia... Through partnership with Russia we can improve country's supplies and the citizens' life conditions," she added.

In October, CAR's National Assembly President Simplice Sarandji told Sputnik that Moscow and Bangui need to improve economic partnership as the republic needs investments in the real economy and it is ready to collaborate with Russia in resource export, agriculture and trade.