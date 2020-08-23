UrduPoint.com
Central African Republic Grateful For Russian Assistance - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Central African Republic Grateful for Russian Assistance - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Marie-Noelle Koyara, the defense minister of the Central African Republic, thanked Russia on Sunday for assistance that Moscow continues to provide to her country.

"Our cooperation is growing. We see that Russia is helping us in numerous ways," Koyara said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

She thanked the Russian minister for his role in securing assistance for the nation, which has been torn apart by sectarian clashes for several years.

"We know that armed groups operating in our country are getting supplies from somewhere... We hope that the military personnel trained here will help us make a positive difference," the minister said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Army-2020, an annual defense industry forum near Moscow. Russia's Shoigu thanked his African counterpart for finding time to come to the show.

More Stories From World

