Central African Republic makes progress towards upcoming polls despite challenges: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Pakistan has welcomed the progress made by the Central African Republic towards the upcoming electoral cycle, while noting persistent fragility in border areas despite overall security improvement.

"The 2025 -2026 elections represent a unique opportunity to consolidate gains made towards strengthening stability in the Central African Republic," Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council during its debate on the situation in CAR, a small landlocked country that has endured repeated cycles of violence since it gained independence from France more than 60 years ago

"We welcome the continued efforts of the Government to prepare for these elections," he said.

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy commended the car government for continued positive developments in the implementation of the 'Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation', which requires integration of some of the country's armed groups' fighters into new army units and their leaders into government. The deal has galvanized international support, but violence continues in the provinces.

Ambassador condemned the attack early last week that killed a peacekeeper serving MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission in CAR, an called the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

CAR, it may be pointed out, has been grappling with conflict since 2012, as fighting between the mostly Christian anti-Balaka militia and the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel coalition left thousands dead and many more dependent on aid.

In 2013, armed groups seized the capital and then President Francois Bozize was forced to flee. After a brief period of reduced violence in 2015, and elections held in 2016, fighting intensified again.

Peace talks got underway in early 2019 under the auspices of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in CAR, led by the African Union (AU) with UN support.

The deal was agreed in Khartoum, but formally signed in CAR’s capital, Bangui.

Progress has been recorded in electoral preparations, with voter list revisions successfully conducted in 11 out of 20 prefectures.

MINUSCA supported the process, ensuring that 98 percent of registration centres were operational, allowing over 570,000 new voters to register.

However, security challenges persist, and 58 voter registration centres remain closed.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram lauded the leadership of UN Secretary-General' s Representative for CAR, Valentine Rugwabiza, and her invaluable contribution in the consolidation of peace and stability in the country.

He noted that Pakistan had contributed 1,300 troops to MINUSCA and expressed concern over the shortfall in funding.

“As of 4 February, unpaid assessed contributions to the Special Account for MINUSCA amounted to $570.7 million,” he added.

Despite the progress towards stabilization of the country, Ambassador Akram said the clashes over transhumance corridors and the religious and ethnic overtones of clashes between armed groups in some areas (Haut-Mbomou and Mbomou Prefecture) are concerning.

"If unaddressed, these may jeopardize social cohesion as well as security and stability," The Pakistani envoy said, "We call on the armed groups that have not laid down their arms to cease hostilities and return to the track of political dialogue."

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Bembere multiservice border post at the border between CAR and Chad, he said tt represents a significant milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen border management, enhance security, and promote economic cooperation.

"This achievement has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Government, MINUSCA, Chadian authorities, and development partners", Ambassador Akram added.