Central African Republic Needs Fair Election To Avoid 'General Mobilization' - Candidate

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:31 PM

Central Africans will accept nothing less than a transparent election and will rise up against dishonesty, a rival of sitting President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Central Africans will accept nothing less than a transparent election and will rise up against dishonesty, a rival of sitting President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik in an interview.

The Central African Republic will see 16 presidential candidates challenge Touadera in the general election on Sunday. The campaigning was disrupted by clashes between government troops and rebels this week, after the nation's top court rejected ex-President Francois Bozize's candidacy.

"If the Central African people's voice is not reflected in this ballot, there will be a general mobilization. People will not go to work, there will be strikes, and that's what we don't want," Mahamat Kamoun, one of the 17 presidential contenders, said.

Kamoun served as a senior treasury official under Bozize and took over as prime minister after the Christian president was ousted by a mostly Muslim militia in a 2013 coup. Touadera was elected president in 2016 and is seeking a second term.

Kamoun said Bozize should have been allowed to run in the spirit of inclusivity. He said the court's decision to exclude the 74-year-old former general from the race due to UN sanctions imposed on him on suspicion of crimes against humanity was groundless.�

