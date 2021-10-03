UrduPoint.com

Central African Republic Not Hiring Any Russian Private Security Firms - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Central African Republic's Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra has denied having contracts with any Russian private security firms amid rumors of their involvement in the country.

"I heard this rumor. But my country has no contract with any Russian private security company. All we did was sign a military cooperation deal with Russia.

There are only instructors in our country who are helping us build a defense and security force," he told the Journal du Dimanche weekly.

His statement comes shortly after France and the UK criticized a Russian private security group's involvement with another African country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a UN briefing last week that Mali asked a Russian private firm to assist in its counterterrorism efforts, after France announced a troop drawdown. He said that the Russian government was not part of the deal.

