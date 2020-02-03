UrduPoint.com
Central African Republic Plans To Request More Light Weapons From Russia - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:59 PM

Central African Republic Plans to Request More Light Weapons From Russia - Diplomat

The Central African Republic is considering requesting more light weapons from Russia, after two batches were received last year, Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The Central African Republic is considering requesting more light weapons from Russia, after two batches were received last year, Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

"The first delivery [of weapons] arrived in January 2019, the second one arrived in late August or early September of 2019.

At the moment, as far as I know, the request for another batch is being discussed in Bangui, because since September last year there is no need to request the UN Security Council approval, there is only a notification to send, which simplifies the deliveries greatly," the ambassador said.

