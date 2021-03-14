UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central African Republic To Hold 2nd Round Of Parliamentary Elections On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Central African Republic to Hold 2nd Round of Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Voters in the Central African Republic will go to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots in the second round of parliamentary elections despite threats of violence amid political turmoil.

Those citizens who were unable to vote in Constituencies, which were mired in violence during the first round in December, will be able to do so on Sunday.

The December 27 presidential and parliamentary vote was precluded by violent attacks by insurgents calling themselves the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), resulting in the killing of 14 people and sieging of Bangui, the country's capital. The post-electoral period was marked by the national security forces' offensive in retaliation against the CPC on February 15.

Faustin Archange Touadera won the presidential election in December.

Related Topics

Election Vote Bangui Central African Republic February December Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

10 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

10 hours ago

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

10 hours ago

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

10 hours ago

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.