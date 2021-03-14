Central African Republic to Hold 2nd Round of Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Voters in the Central African Republic will go to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots in the second round of parliamentary elections despite threats of violence amid political turmoil.

Those citizens who were unable to vote in Constituencies, which were mired in violence during the first round in December, will be able to do so on Sunday.

The December 27 presidential and parliamentary vote was precluded by violent attacks by insurgents calling themselves the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), resulting in the killing of 14 people and sieging of Bangui, the country's capital. The post-electoral period was marked by the national security forces' offensive in retaliation against the CPC on February 15.

Faustin Archange Touadera won the presidential election in December.