Central African Republic to Hold Referendum in July to Adopt New Constitution - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera announced on Tuesday a referendum on the adoption of a new constitution as his second presidential term is nearing its end with currently no option for a re-election.

The current car constitution was adopted in March 2016. Touadera was elected president in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

Under the current constitution, he cannot run for a third presidential term.

"The President of the Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, after consultations with the chairman of the constitutional court and the chairman of the national assembly (parliament), decided to submit to a referendum the draft of the new constitution of the CAR," the presidential office said on social media.

The referendum will take place on July 30, the statement read.