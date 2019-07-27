Central African Republic Withdrew Recognition of Kosovo - Belgrade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Central African Republic became the 14th state to withdraw its recognition of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Saturday.

"I publicly announce that the car became the 14th state to clarify its stance on non-recognition of Kosovo as Pristina lists it among states which have recognized [Kosovo's] independence," Dacic said on national tv and showcased a diplomatic note from the CAR.

According to the minister, Belgrade aims to bring the number of states which have recognized Kosovo down to 96, half of the UN members, in which case Pristina will not be able to join any international organization.

He added that a similar commitment has been confirmed by one more country but this will not be disclosed for a few more months in order "not to irritate the international community.

"

The list of states that have revoked recognition of Kosovo includes Palau, Madagascar, Solomon Islands, Comoro Islands, Dominica, Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea, Lesotho, and Grenada.

Formerly a province of Serbia, Kosovo experienced an armed confrontation between Serbian security forces and the Albanian-led Kosovo Liberation Army, seeking the status of a constituent republic for Kosovo in what was then Yugoslavia. The conflict triggered unauthorized NATO airstrikes in the region from March 1999 to June 1999 on the grounds that the Yugoslav authorities were allegedly committing ethnic cleansing against Kosovar Albanians.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia and has been recognized, as Pristina claims, by over 114 states. Serbia, along with Russia, China, Greece, Israel and several other states, do not recognize it.